Tit-for-tat: New Delhi cautions Indians against ‘politically-condoned’ hate crimes, violence in Canada

Following a diplomatic row between India and Canada, Indian authorities on Wednesday issued a travel advisory cautioning Indians against travelling to some parts of Canada.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the advisory reads.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

This comes hot on the heels of a similar travel advisory issued by Ottawa earlier on Wednesday, in which the Canadian government asked its citizens to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’ while travelling to India.

In its travel advisory for India, the Canadian government said, “Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation."

"There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes traveling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh. Avoid gatherings and demonstrations," the Canadian government said.

Sikh terrorist group threatens Hindus

While Canadian advisory was considered a political move by experts in view of the worsening allegations, Indian advisory comes after a banned Sikh terrorist organisation threatened Hindus living in Canada and asked them to leave the country as soon as possible.

“Indo-Hindu leave Canada; go to India. You not only support India but you are also supporting the suppression of speech and expression of pro-Khalistan Sikhs,” said Sikh For Justice group’s legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun in a video, which has gone viral. Pannun has been designated as a terrorist in India. Sikh For Justice was also designated as a terrorist group in India in 2019.

Vijay Jain, a spokesperson for Canadian Hindus for Harmony, expressed concern over Pannun’s threat. “We are now seeing full-scale Hinduphobia out across the board.”

India-Canada row

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

