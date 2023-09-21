Diplomats receiving threats, adjusting staff in India: Canadian High Commission amidst diplomatic row

The Canadian High Commission on Thursday claimed that some its diplomats of have been receiving threats on social media in the wake of the diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, and added that it is “temporarily adjusting staff presence in India”.

"Our High Commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” the High Commission of Canada in India said.

The Canadian mission has urged the Indian government to provide security to its diplomats.

“In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here.”

Security beefed up outside India mission in Vancouver

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department has tightened security outside India's Consulate amidst planned threats from proscribed group Sikhs for Justice after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that “Indian government agents” were responsible for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Const. Tania Visintin, the department's media relations officer, said that police are “closely monitoring the situation” since Trudeau's announcement, CTV news reported.

She said that Vancouver police aren't aware of any specific threats to Indian consular officials, but have increased police presence at the downtown Vancouver consulate.

India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions

Visintin said police are also working with city officials to implement a no-stopping zone on Howe Street outside the building that houses the consulate.

On Wednesday, two police officers were seen manning the building in a police cruiser.

CTV news further reported that no one from the consulate was made available to comment on the police presence.

A sign on the door tells visitors to check in with security before visiting the consulate, with a private security guard stationed in the building's lobby screening entrants.

