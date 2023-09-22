Canada granted citizenship to Nijjar despite Red-Corner Notice issued against him: Report

Khalistani terror organisation leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose death has sparked a row between India and Canada, was granted Canadian citizenship months after a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against him.

It is pertinent to note that after an RCN is issued by Interpol, a country is bound to arrest and deport the accused back to his/her homeland. However, Canada did not do so in Nijjar's case.

As per reports, during talks with Canada, the Indian government had raised concerns over Nijjar's citizenship being approved by the authorities, months after the very first red corner was issued against him on November 14, 2014.

The first RCN was issued after a case (FIR No. 159) was registered against Nijjar at the Kotwali police station, Patiala, by the Punjab Police. The second RCN was issued in FIR No. 19 lodged at the Nurpur police station, Ropar, in 2016, reported The Tribune.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller took to social media platform X, on Tuesday (September 19), and shared a post saying Nijjar was granted citizenship on March 3, 2015. Later he stated that the Khalistani terrorist became a Canadian citizen on May 25, 2007.

"Mr. Nijjar became a Canadian citizen on May 25, 2007, earlier than I stated below. The error in dates is my responsibility to assume. Again, nothing justifies the killing of Mr. Nijjar," he wrote on X responding to his earlier post which said, "I can confirm that Hardeep Singh Nijjar became a Canadian citizen on March 3, 2015. I hope this dispels the baseless rumours that he was not a Canadian."

Mr. Nijjar became a Canadian citizen on May 25, 2007, earlier than I stated below. The error in dates is my responsibility to assume. Again, nothing justifies the killing of Mr. Nijjar. https://t.co/d5mv69HScC — Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ (@MarcMillerVM) September 20, 2023 ×

No details shared by Canada over Nijjar's killing: New Delhi

The Indian foreign ministry, on Thursday (September 21), said that no evidence had been provided by Justin Trudeau's administration over Nijjar's killing.

"We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday answering queries.

"From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon…Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action against them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven," Bagchi added.

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE