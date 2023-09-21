Canada MP Chandra Arya claims Khalistan elements 'attacking' Hindus

In the midst of strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, Canadian MP Chandra Arya released a statement claiming that the extremist elements were “attacking” and “threatening” the Hindu community residing in Canada to go back to India.

He then urged all the Hindu-Canadians to stay vigilant and calm and report any unforeseen incident to law enforcement agencies.

“Few days back Khalistan movement leader in Canada and the president of Sikhs for Justice which organizes the so-called referendum Gurpatwant Singh Pannun attacked Hindu Canadians asking us to leave Canada and go back to India,” Arya posted on X.

“I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm but vigilant. Please report any incident of Hinduphobia to your local law enforcement agencies,” he added.

He also alleged that the Khalistan movement chief in the country was trying to “provoke” the Hindu Canadians to react and “divide the Hindu and Sikh communities” in Canada.

Further stating that the majority of Canadian Sikhs do not back the Khalistan movement, Arya said, “Let me be clear. The vast majority of our Canadian Sikh brothers and sisters do not support the Khalistan movement. Most Sikh Canadians may not publicly condemn the Khalistan movement for several reasons but they are deeply connected to the Hindu-Canadian community. Canadian Hindus and Sikhs are connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties.”

“Canada has high moral values and we fully uphold the rule of law,” he added.

Further expressing his disappointment over the “glorification of terrorism” and how hate crimes were being allowed in the name of “freedom of expression”.

“I can’t understand how the glorification of terrorism or a hate crime targeting a religious group is allowed in the name of freedom of speech and expression. There would be an outrage in Canada if a white supremacist attacked any group of racialized Canadians asking them to get out of our country. But apparently, this Khalistani leader can get away with this hate crime,” he said.

Hindu Canadians considered soft targets, says Arya

He further claimed that the Hindu Canadians keep a low profile and are considered soft targets.

“Two well-organized groups claiming to represent their faiths have been attacking Hindu-Canadian community leaders, Hindu organizations and even me. For over ten months, I have been attacked for raising a flag with our Hindu religious sacred symbol Aum on our parliament hill,” he stated.

“As Canadians, we can be proud of our Hindu faith and heritage and our impressive contribution to the socio-economic success of our country Canada,” he added.

'Hindu Forum Canada' writes to Minister of Public Safety seeking security

The members of 'Hindu Forum Canada' wrote to Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc seeking security for the country's Hindu community in the face of threats from Khalistani elements

In a letter addressed to LeBlanc, the forum demanded his urgent attention to the community’s deep concerns over statements made by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of the banned organisation Sikh for Justice.

“We implore the authorities to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness, as it directly impacts the safety and security of Canadian citizens. Our alarm has been exacerbated by the dissemination of a hateful video on social media,” the Hindu Forum Canada said.

As per news agency ANI reports, Pannun threatened Indo-Canadian Hindus, in a video, asking them to leave the country.

"Hindus living in Canada, leave Canada as soon as possible,” he said.

“We implore them to address Pannu's threat to Indo-Canadian citizens, particularly Hindus residing in Canada. With the support of over a million Canadian Hindus, we earnestly beseech Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to recognize Pannu's threat as a hate crime,” the letter said.

“We anticipate that Canadian authorities will take decisive action to address this matter. Will they persist in classifying this threat as an exercise of freedom of expression, or will they acknowledge the danger that has inadvertently befallen Canadian citizens?” the letter added.

India-Canada row

A diplomatic standoff erupted between India and Canada after PM Trudeau suggested in his address to the House of Commons that India might be linked to the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Ottawa also expelled a senior Indian diplomat even as the investigation continues.

However, India has strongly rejected these claims, while reiterating its adherence to the rule of law. New Delhi has also called on Ottawa to check the rampant anti-India activities on Canadian soil and respect the territorial integrity of India.

(With inputs from agencies)



