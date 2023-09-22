Sudan conflict: At UNGA, army chief appeals to international community to counter RSF's sponsors

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday (September 21) appealed to the international community to counter "sponsors" of the army's rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as the conflict in Sudan rages on.

Addressing the United Nations, General al-Burhan said, "We call upon the international community to designate these groups and their allies as terrorist groups that must be countered by all. They must be fought to protect the Sudanese people, the region and the entire world. They are responsible for the killing of thousands and the displacement of millions."

'Knocked on all doors to stop the war'

"Despite what has been committed by these groups, and since their attack against the state, we've knocked on all doors to stop this war. We responded to each and every initiative by our friends and brothers," he added.

The army chief reiterated his demand that the RSF and their allied militias should be designated as terrorist groups, as they committed all sorts of crimes that give grounds for such designation.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan in mid-April, thousands of civilians have been killed and millions of others have been displaced. Both the army and the RSF have blamed each other for starting the war.

Fully prepared for ceasefire, political talks: RSF

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, also addressed the UNGA on Thursday and said that his forces were fully prepared for a ceasefire and comprehensive political talks to end the conflict.

In a video message, Hemedti said that the RSF renewed its commitment to the peaceful process to put a halt to this war. "The RSF are fully prepared for a ceasefire throughout Sudan to allow the passage of humanitarian aid ... and to start serious and comprehensive political talks," he added.

