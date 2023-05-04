Morning brief: Ukraine denies involvement in alleged drone attack, Trump's NYT lawsuit dismissed, and more

In the latest, Russia's deputy chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said there are no other options left other than the physical elimination of Vladimir Zelensky "and his clique". In other news, former US President Donald Trump called writer E. Jean Carroll's claims a “ridiculous, disgusting story” while denying rape allegations against him in a video testimony. Additionally, Trump's lawsuit against the New York Times has been dismissed by a US judge. The US Federal Reserve has raised its interest rates for the 10th consecutive time, indicating a pause in further hike.

After President Vladimir Putin was targeted by Ukraine in a drone assassination attack, the country's deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, in a strong-worded statement said Wednesday that now there are no other options left other than the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and his clique," reported TASS news agency.

A New York judge dismissed Donald Trump's 2021 lawsuit in which he claimed that New York Times reporters had engaged in a "insidious plot" to obtain his tax records.

Additionally, the former president has been mandated to cover all legal costs and fees endured by the New York Times and its reporters. According to the lawsuit, the newspaper tracked down Mary Trump, Trump's niece, and convinced her "to smuggle the records out of her attorney's office."

At least one person has been killed and four others were injured after a shooting incident in the US state of Georgia's capital city of Atlanta, on Wednesday (May 3), said the Atlanta Police Department. The man accused of opening fire in the waiting room of a medical facility in Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a woman and wounding four others, was arrested in a neighbouring county after hours of manhunt, police said.

Former United States President Donald Trump while denying rape allegations against him by writer E. Jean Carroll called her claims a “ridiculous, disgusting story” in a deposition video played on Wednesday (May 3). This comes amid the ongoing civil trial against the former president as he has sought to defend himself without testifying in person.

The United States Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for a 10th consecutive time, on Wednesday (May 3), while indicating a pause in further increases. This comes amid recent bank failures as well as Congress’ ongoing deadlock over the debt ceiling issue.