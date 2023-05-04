Trump calls E. Jean Carroll’s rape claim ‘ridiculous, disgusting story’ in video testimony at trial

(Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.)



Former United States President Donald Trump while denying rape allegations against him by writer E. Jean Carroll called her claims a “ridiculous, disgusting story” in a deposition video played on Wednesday (May 3). This comes amid the ongoing civil trial against the former president as he has sought to defend himself without testifying in person.

“It’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” said Trump, as quoted by Reuters, in a video where he appeared hunched over a conference table and went on to call the allegations “made up.” The former president reiterated his denial of the women’s claims and has previously said that these allegations are politically motivated.

While the entire deposition footage was not released, portions of the transcript have been filed publicly. Trump’s lawyer had previously said the former president has decided against testifying. The trial where Carroll said after raping her, Trump defamed her when she spoke the truth, is in its sixth day and is expected to extend into next week.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation in a civil trial. The former magazine advice columnist who first publicly aired her allegations against Trump in 2019, has accused the former president of raping her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Trump was also asked about why he was not in court, on Wednesday to which he responded by saying, “I hear we're doing very well in New York.” This comes as the former president recently addressed reporters in Scotland where he was seen playing golf. The deposition also comes a day after Carroll’s friend, author Lisa Birnbach testified against Trump to a jury in Manhattan federal court.

Two women testified against Trump

During the hearing on Wednesday, another woman claimed that Trump sexually assaulted her back in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff also told jurors that the former president forcibly kissed her for a “few minutes” until a butler interrupted the alleged assault.

“It really had a profound effect on me,” said Stoynoff while crying and described the intense shame and self-doubt she felt after the encounter, reported Reuters. Her testimony also follows Jessica Leeds’ who told jurors on Tuesday, that Trump allegedly grabbed her chest and ran his hand up her skirt as they sat side by side in first class.

Leeds said she was in her late 30s travelling from Dallas or Atlanta to New York’s LaGuardia Airport when “all of a sudden Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” as quoted by the Associated Press.

She added, “He was trying to kiss me, trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts. It was like he had 40 zillion hands. It was like a tussling match between the two of us.” Subsequently, she wriggled free of Trump and stormed to the back of the plane.

(With inputs from agencies)





