US: One killed, four injured in shooting at medical facility in Atlanta, suspect arrested

At least one person has been killed and four others were injured after a shooting incident in the US state of Georgia's capital city of Atlanta, on Wednesday (May 3), said the Atlanta Police Department. The man accused of opening fire in the waiting room of a medical facility in Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a woman and wounding four others, was arrested in a neighbouring county after hours of manhunt, police said.

The police department had earlier issued a "shelter in place" alert and said they are investigating an active shooter in the Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital Medical, area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted in Midtown Atlanta, said police officials.



Police officers clustered outside the front entrance of the Northside Medical building while multiple helicopters hovered overhead.



"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene," said local police officials, adding that they have not heard any additional shots.



The police department had released images of the suspect and said, "Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter."



The suspect, later identified as Deion Patterson (24), was arrested after an hours-long manhunt, "The suspect is in custody," said the APD, without giving any further details.



According to an alert, he was described as a Black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and brown shoes.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023 ×

Images and videos of the site where the incident took place showed multiple police and other emergency vehicles. Based on the initial investigation, police have said that the shooting occurred after a man became enraged during a trip to the medical facility.



According to Grady Memorial Hospital, among those injured, three were in critical condition and one was stable, reported CBS News. According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, there were five victims in total all of whom were women aged between 25 to 71. One woman, aged 39, died from her injuries. However, no other information was released about the victims.



Atlanta Public Schools said several schools in the area would operate on external lockdown for the rest of the day "out of an abundance of caution." Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that he is in "close contact" with the APD and that those in the area should "shelter in place".