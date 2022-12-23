Morning brief: Trump hand in Jan 6 riots, China's tweaking of what Covid means and more

Former US president Donald Trump sparked Jan 6 Capitol riots, said a US House of Representatives select committee. Facing its biggest-ever Covid outbreak, China limited the definition of COVID-19 deaths and will henceforth only account the deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure. In what the US' national weather office called a 'one-in-a-generation-event', at least 2,200 flights got cancelled across the United States as a major winter storm swept through the country. Meanwhile, amid uncertainty regarding Elon Musk's position as Twitter's CEO, Sinead McSweeney, the company's global vice president for public policy quit on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The US House of Representatives select committee probing Capitol Hill riots that took place on January 6, 2021 has released its report. The report has clearly held former US president Donald Trump responsible for unprecedented attack on US Capitol in Washington DC. The deadly attack had followed weeks of Trump's claims that he had won the US Presidential Election 2020 and that the election was rigged in favour of President Joe Biden.

At least 2,200 flights got cancelled across the United States as a major winter storm swept through the country, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling it a "once-in-a-generation type event." The chill is expected to stay for the Christmas weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in about 40 years, say forecasters.

China has limited the definition of COVID-19 deaths and will henceforth only account the deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure, a Chinese health official has said as virus cases surge across the country.

Under the new definition, deaths occurring over pre-existing illnesses are not counted as COVID-19 deaths, said Wang Guiqiang, the head of infectious disease at Peking University’s No. 1 Hospital, reports AP news agency.

The United States has accused North Korea of sending ammunition to the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, to help bolster Russia’s offensive against Ukraine.

A day after Japanese media’s report, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Thursday confirmed the development, citing the US intelligence agencies.

The US state of Arizona has agreed to dismantle the hideous-looking and rusting shipping container wall along the border with Mexico. The decision comes after the US government filed a lawsuit and argued that the makeshift wall was illegally built on federal land.

According to court documents, outgoing Republican Governor Dough Ducey, responsible for erecting the containers, stretching almost seven miles along the border and costing the taxpayers $90 million agreed with the decision on Wednesday.

Amid uncertainty regarding Elon Musk's position as Twitter's CEO, Sinead McSweeney, the company's global vice president for public policy quit on Thursday, according to a report by Reuters.

After McSweeney's departure, Nick Pickles, senior director for global public policy strategy has stepped up to fill the role, added the publication.

More than 65 per cent of plants and animals could go extinct by the end of this century if the current global emission trajectories remain the same, a new study has claimed.

Among the Antarctic species which is at the greater risk of extinction includes emperor penguins, followed by other seabirds and dry soil nematodes, the study published on Thursday in the journal PLOS Biology stated.

