Arizona to dismantle rusting $90 million container wall on Mexico order

The US state of Arizona has agreed to dismantle the hideous-looking and rusting shipping container wall along the border with Mexico. The decision comes after the US government filed a lawsuit and argued that the makeshift wall was illegally built on federal land.

According to court documents, outgoing Republican Governor Dough Ducey, responsible for erecting the containers, stretching almost seven miles along the border and costing the taxpayers $90 million agreed with the decision on Wednesday.

“By 4 January 2023, to the extent feasible and so as not to cause damage to United States’ lands, properties and natural resources, Arizona will remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles,” read the agreement.

According to Ducey, the containers were placed to stem the flow of migrants crossing into the country. Earlier this year, he said the containers were a temporary fix and that his government was going ahead with its plans to close the gaps in the border.

“Our border communities are being used as the entryway to the United States, overwhelming law enforcement, hospitals, nonprofits and residents. It’s our responsibility to protect our citizens and law enforcement from this unprecedented crisis,” added Ducey.

However, with Democrat governor-elect Katie Hobbs set to take charge in January, the Biden administration has started making moves.

The lawsuit was filed by the justice department on behalf of the Bureau of Reclamation, the department of agriculture and the Forest Services last week. Therein, the federal government requested the removal of containers in the San Rafael valley.

“Officials from Reclamation and the Forest Service have notified Arizona that it is trespassing on federal lands. This action also seeks damages for Arizona’s trespasses, to compensate the United States for any actions it needs to take to undo Arizona’s actions and to remediate - to the extent possible - any injuries to the United States’ properties and interests," read the complaint.

The influx of aliens to the US, especially from the neighbouring country of Mexico is something which both the Democrats and Republicans have failed to find a concrete solution for.

While Republicans under former president Donald Trump were more concerned with building physical borders often echoing the pledge 'Build That Wall', the Biden administration is relatively lenient on migrants, allowing them to seep through the porous borders.

Consequently, for the major part of this year, states such as Arizona and Texas sent undocumented migrants to Washington DC and Vice President Kamala Harris's residence via buses to send a message to the White House.

(With inputs from agencies)