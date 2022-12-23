Capitol Hill Attack: Probe committee releases report, clearly says Trump sparked riots

The US House of Representatives select committee probing Capitol Hill riots that took place on January 6, 2021 has released its report. The report has clearly held former US president Donald Trump responsible for unprecedented attack on US Capitol Building in Washington DC. The deadly attack had followed weeks of Trump's claims that he had won the US Presidential Election 2020 and that the election was rigged in favour of President Joe Biden.

The House committee, comprising of Democrats as well as Republicans, has prepared the 845-page report after 1000 plus interviews, examination of large number of documents, phone records, texts and more. The report contains allegation that Trump himself "oversaw" the dubious effort of claiming that the elections were rigged.

“In the Committee’s hearings, we presented evidence of what ultimately became a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 Presidential election,” says the report

“That evidence has led to an overriding and straight forward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

The committee had also subpoenaed Trump to testify before it. The former president declined. The committee has made recommendation to US Justice Department that criminal charges be filed against Trump. This is first time ever that such a recommendation has been made against a former president.

Trump has termed investigation carried out by the committee a "witch hunt"

Shortly before Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, Trump had addressed them in a rally. He had also said that he would "march with them" to the Capitol Hill but ultimately did not.

The committee report also states that Trump did not act quickly to pacify his supporter. On January 6, 2021 first tweet from Trump appealing his supporters to stand down came more than an hour after the chaos unfolded.

