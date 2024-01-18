Morning brief: Pakistan retaliates with strikes inside Iran, Red Sea crisis escalates amid Gaza war

The tensions in Southwest Asia continue to escalate towards a crisis as Pakistan retaliated with multiple strikes in Iran a day after Tehran targeted a Sunni jihadist group based out of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war's expansion into the Red Sea shipping route has become a major flashpoint in the region as the US launched a fourth wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

A day after Iran launched airstrikes to target a jihadist group based in Pakistan, Islamabad has retaliated with strikes at multiple locations inside Iran, WION can confirm.

The United States has conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, as situation in the Middle East continues to be volatile.

Ram Lalla's idol was taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane in late evening hours on January 17. Now, the idol will be placed inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

India is setting its sights on attracting a whopping $100 billion in annual foreign direct investment (FDI) in the coming years, according to Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.



Buckingham Palace said Wednesday (Jan 17) that the British head of state King Charles III will be hospitalised next week for a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.