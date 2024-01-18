LIVE TV
ugc_banner
Ram Mandir consecration LIVE updates: Ram Lalla idol enters Ayodhya temple using a crane

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 09:08 AM IST

Ram Mandir Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Ram Mandir consecration LIVE: Ram Lalla's idol was taken inside the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya using a crane in late evening hours on January 17. Now, the idol will be placed inside the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Ram Mandir consecration LIVE: The spiritual fervor in the temple city of Ayodhya is gaining momentum as the consecration ceremony, known as 'Pran Pratistha,' draws near. The rituals commenced on Tuesday (Jan 16) with just days left now for the grant ceremony in Ram Temple on January 22. The grand celebrations will witness the presence of thousands of invitees, even as only some of them will be allowed to enter the temple's sanctum sanctorum. According to the temple trust general-secretary Champat Rai the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla will start at 12.20 pm on January 22. The consecration is anticipated to end by 1 pm on that day, Rai added. 

Follow WION's LIVE blog to get all the updates on the Ram Mandir consecration.  

