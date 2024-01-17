King Charles III to receive hospital treatment for enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace

British head of state King Charles III will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," a statement read.

This comes after Kensington Palace announced earlier in the day that the Princess of Wales is facing up to two weeks in hospital and several months' recuperation after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old wife of William, Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, a statement said.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace added.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31)."