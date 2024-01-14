King of Denmark Frederik X sheds happy tears during his first balcony appearance

A historic day for Denmark! Today (January 14), King Frederik X assumed the throne from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who officially signed her abdication papers. After taking the throne, the newly crowned King Frederick made his first appearance on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.



To greet the sea of fans, King Fredrick appeared with his wife, the newly crowned Queen Mary of Denmark. The newly crowned king shared a sweet kiss with his wife.



The royal, 55, looked emotional and was seen wiping his tears as he greeted the cheering fans. Crown Prince Christian, who is now the 18-year-old heir to Denmark's throne, Princess Isabella, 16, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13, were also seen waving from the balcony of the castle.





In his speech, the new King said, ''I need all the support I can get. From my beloved wife, from my family, from you and from that which is greater than us. I face the future knowing that I am not alone,'' per Daily Mail.

After a 52-year reign, Queen Margrethe handed over the throne to her son after she signed a declaration during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.



Soon after King Frederik X acceded to the throne, congratulatory messages started pouring in from around the world.