Kate Middleton, Princess Of Wales, hospitalised for abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess Of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery on Wednesday. The surgery was a planned one and was successful, informed Kensington Palace in a statement to the media.



The statement revealed that Kate is expected to spend approximately 10 to 14 days in the London Clinic, a private hospital in central London, before returning home for recovery. Kate is Prince William's wife who is the heir to the throne. She is expected to refrain from public duties until after Easter.



She also wishes to keep her personal medical information private.



Kate's office stated that updates on her progress will only be provided when there is significant new information to share.



The statement also included an apology from Kate for having to postpone upcoming engagements.