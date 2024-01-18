Middle East crisis LIVE updates: US launches fresh wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Middle East crisis LIVE updates: The Israel-Hamas war has now expanded well across West Asia with the Red Sea shipping route emerging as the most prominent casualty of war. The Iran-backed and Yemen-based Houthi rebels have intensified their attacks on merchant ships passing through the region often known as a vital artery of global trade. The consequent result has been up to a threefold increase in shipping costs, with prominent shipping firms across the world choosing to take a longer route for Asia-Europe maritime trade.

The United States and the UK are now directly attacking the Houthi military installations they say are intended to target the western maritime assets and merchant ships in the region.

The Houthis say they will continue targeting Israel-linked vessels as long as the Gaza war lasts. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel, despite mounting global concerns, has ruled out a pause in attacks on Gaza, the Red Sea waters are expected to get hotter in the immediate future.