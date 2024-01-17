Red Sea tensions: Why Yemen's Houthis could become America's 'terrorists' once again

The United States is reportedly preparing to re-list Yemen's Houthis, an Iran-backed group comprising individuals of the Zaydi sect within the Shia branch of Islam, as a specially designated global terrorist group.

The decision, expected to be announced as an Executive Order by US President Joe Biden in the coming days, comes as the Houthis continue to attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, one of the world's most crucial shipping routes for global trade.





Yemen's Houthi rebels, who control most of the country's north as well as the strategically valuable Bab al-Mandeb Strait, said in November 2023 that they would target Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

However, the United States claims that ships linked to 55 states worldwide have been attacked as of Jan 15, 2024.

Situation in Yemen: Between January 2021 and April 2022

Originally known as Ansar Allah (Partisans of God), the Houthis were designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) on January 10, 2021, during the last few days of the Trump administration in the United States. The group had been in a years-long civil war with the internationally-recognised Saudi-backed Yemeni government that led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region.

A little more than a month later in February 2021, the US State Department under President Joe Biden, to facilitate aid delivery into Yemen, removed the SDGT designation and also de-listed Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) status for the Houthis as well.

Between February 2021 and April 2022, the Houthis continued to expand their territorial hold amid failed efforts by the UN and US envoys to engineer a truce. In April 2022, the internationally-recognised President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi ceded power to a presidential council, and a truce was agreed upon. This truce, although fragile, continues to hold to date amid signs of its sustenance with successful prisoner exchange efforts between the two warring sides.

Israel-Hamas war: Why Houthis could again be listed as terrorists?

The de-listing of Houthis as "terrorists" occurred owing to the pressure the Biden administration faced as Houthis disallowed any aid from reaching Yemen's people, according to Kabir Taneja, Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme at Observer Research Foundation.

"This also helped Saudis, who are in open negotiations with the Houthis after being at war with them since 2015," Taneja added.

"If Houthis are re-listed (as terrorists) today, it will be a direct consequence of their campaign against international shipping in the Red Sea."

The attacks on merchant shipping vessels on the Red Sea shipping route — the passage to 12 per cent of the world's ship-borne trade — has increased shipping costs by up to 60 per cent for the goods destined for Europe from Asia, according to Container xChange, an online container logistics platform for container trading and container leasing.

Houthis have grown into the most powerful war machine in Yemen whose threat to the shipping lanes in the Red Sea has forced the United States to form a multinational naval task force to counter them.

