India beat Afghanistan in double super over in third T20I despite posting 212; complete 3-0 whitewash

India took two super overs to beat Afghanistan in the third T20I on Wednesday (January 17) in Bengaluru despite putting up 200-plus total in the first innings during the regular 20 overs. In the second super over, India batted first and scored 11 runs in five balls as they lost two wickets and wasted one ball. Chasing 12 runs, Ravi Bishnoi only gave one run in three balls and took two wickets to help India take home.

Afghanistan batted first in the first six-ball shootout and scored 16 runs. India, needing two runs off the last ball of the super over could manage only one run, sending the match into the maiden second super over in history of cricket.

Chasing 213, Afghanistan were almost out of the game with 31 runs needed in last 10 balls. Gulbadin Naib scored a sensational 23-ball 55 not out to push the game into the super over. The visitors were in the game till about 13th over before Washington Sundar's two wickets in two balls turned the tables. The spinners also took a crucial wicket late in the game to finish the high-scoring match with decent figures of 3/18 in three overs.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and skipper Ibrahim Zadran scored 50 each while adding 93 runs for the first wicket. After Sundar's twin-wicket 13th over, a whirlwind 57-run partnership between Mohammad Nabi (34 off 16) and Gulbadin Naib in just 24 balls gave visitors some hope. Sundar, however, sent Nabi back in the 17th over and a run out by Sanju Samson in the next one ensured Afghanistan stay behind before Gulbadin played a blinder.

Earlier, India rode high on the back of skipper Rohit Sharma's record fifth T20I hundred and his 190-run unbeaten partnership with Rinku Singh to post 212/4 in 20 overs. Afghanistan had started well in the game, taking four Indian wickets for four runs in inside the first five overs.

The wickets involved star batter Virat Kohli, last two games' hero Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Among the four wickets, Kohli and Samson fell for a first-ball duck while Dube managed just one run and Jaiswal went back after scoring four runs. This was also Kohli's first golden duck in T20Is. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmed was the destroyer-in-chief, accounting for three of the first four wickets.

Skipper Sharma, who scored unbeaten 121, continued to bat at the other end. Rinku Singh came to bat at number six and stemmed the fall of wickets. The duo took India past 50 in 8.4 overs to bring some stability to the innings which was falling apart quickly. Rohit and Rinku also brought up their fifty partnership in 41 balls and took India past 100 in the 14 over without the loss of anymore wickets.