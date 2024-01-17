Ind vs Eng: Team India to assemble in Hyderabad on Jan 20, five days ahead of Test series opener

Team India is set to assemble in Hyderabad on Jan 20 to undergo a four-day practice session before the five-match Test series opener versus England, which kicks off on Jan 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The series holds a lot of significance with regard to the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. At present, Rohit Sharma-led India occupy the second spot whereas England is in the eighth position.

As per Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli is expected to take a day off after his net session on Jan 21. He has been given the nod by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to attend the Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya on Jan 22. Currently, the Rohit-led Indian team is involved in the three T20Is versus Afghanistan at home. They have locked horns with the Afghans in the third and inconsequential tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with the series in their pocket after an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes-England team will arrive in Hyderabad on Jan 21 following their preparations in Abu Dhabi. Their late arrival hasn't been well received back home, with former pacer Steve Harmison not mincing his words.

'You'd never go to Australia three days before the Gabba. Why go three days before (to) Hyderabad?'

Talking on radio station talkSport's Following On podcast, Harmison recently said, "I'm an old man and that's what they're going to say, the times have changed. But preparation hasn't changed. You cannot go into India underprepared, you cannot go into India over-prepared. You could be in India six weeks before and still not be prepared for that first Test and the emotion of that."

"I love the new approach with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, and everything the ECB has done. But I'm sorry, you'd never go to an Ashes series three days before. You'd never go to Australia three days before the Gabba. Why go three days before (to) Hyderabad? We've got five Test matches in India, you've got to prepare in the right way with overs under your belt, balls faced, and acclimatising," he added.

England's last Test series win in India came in 2012/13. Back then, the visitors reached India almost two weeks in advance. Meanwhile, the last Test series between both sides ended in a 2-2 stalemate, held in the United Kingdom from 2021-22.

Early this month, BCCI announced India's squad for the first two Tests.