'Who will say no to T20 World Cup?': Shami hopeful of being part of mega event with good run in IPL 2024

India pacer Mohammed Shami is hopeful of being part of India's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has not featured in India's T20I setup following their semi-final loss in the 2022 T20 WC in Australia. At present, he is out of action due to an ankle injury. Nonetheless, the veteran Indian speedster feels he can still be selected for the upcoming World Cup with a good run in IPL 2024. In the last edition of the IPL, Shami ended as the leading wicket-taker (28) while representing the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT).

Speaking on his T20 WC chances, Shami said while talking to News24, "There's still a lot of time. There's an IPL before that. Whoever is playing well should be picked for the T20 World Cup. It's important to be selecting the team basis the combination. If I'm performing well, I should be selected. Who will say no to the World Cup?"

Shami has been one of India's key players in recent times. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he ended as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps, including three five-fers. He returned with 7 for 57 in India's semi-final win over New Zealand. He impressed one and all with his accuracy and overall rhythm despite warming the bench during India's first three games in the showpiece event at home. Following his run in the ODI WC, Shami recently also won the prestigious Arjuna Award; joining an elite list of Indian cricketers to have been bestowed with the top honour.