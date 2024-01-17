Ind vs Afg, 3rd T20I: Incorrect to judge Sanju Samson on just one match, feels former Indian opener

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels it will be incorrect to judge Sanju Samson based on only one game if the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team management include him in Men in Blue's third and final T20I versus Afghanistan, on Wednesday (Jan 17) in Bengaluru. Samson didn't feature in India's opening two T20Is versus the Afghans as Jitesh Sharma was preferred for the keeper-batter's role. Jitesh scored a vital 31 not out in the first game but fell for a duck in the next outing.

While few former cricketers have been impressed with Jitesh, one can certainly say that he has not cemented his place in the T20I setup heading into this year's T20 World Cup. The mega event will be held in West Indies and USA in June and the third T20I versus Afghanistan is India's last game prior to the World Cup. With the series already in their pocket, India might consider playing Samson in place of Jitesh or accomodate both. But, Chopra feels that even if Samson plays it will be incorrect to judge him on one game.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Chopra said, "The question is whether you should keep Jitesh or Sanju at No. 6. If Jitesh had cemented his place totally, if there hadn't been a question mark at all in front of Jitesh's name, that he is definitely going to the World Cup, you could have thought about Sanju. However, Jitesh is not confirmed yet."

He added, "There is a flip side to that as well. Assuming you play Sanju, will you judge him with one match? It's incorrect. Whoever you try, give him three chances at least. This is what has happened with Sanju throughout his career."