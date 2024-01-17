New Zealand batter Finn Allen ran riot in the third T20I in Dunedin on Wednesday (Jan 17) as smashed several records on his way. Allen, playing in his 37th T20I contest for the nation was in bright form on Wednesday as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 45 runs. The win in the third T20I also saw New Zealand pocket the five-match series 3-0 as they now turn attention to a whitewash by winning the remaining two matches in Christchurch.

Having already led the series 2-0, New Zealand were asked to bat first after Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss. The decision boomeranged on the visitors with Allen in sublime form at the University Oval in Dunedin. Allen, opening the batting along with Devon Conway, New Zealand did not have the best start to their innings with the latter dismissed for seven. However, Conway continued his impressive form and scored a record-breaking hundred.

In his 137-run knock, Allen smashed 16 sixes a new record for most sixes hit in an innings of a T20I match. He also broke Brendon McCullum’s record for highest individual score for New Zealand in the T20I format, surpassing his previous best of 123 against Bangladesh in 2012. His 137-run innings came off in just 62 balls which included 5 fours as well. He was well supported by Tim Siefert (31 off 23) and Glenn Phillips (19 off 15) as the hosts posted 224/7 in their 20 overs.