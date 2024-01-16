Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers win last-ball thriller against Perth Scorchers to enters qualifiers - WATCH

Sydney Sixers sealed a dramatic last-ball win over Perth Scorchers in Australia's domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League on Monday (Jan 16) to finish the group stage at second place. Needing 198 to win, Sixers were comfortably on course with 181/3 in 18 overs before the tables turned. Sixers skipper Moises Henriques and Player of the Match Daniel Hughes then kept their nerves in the last 12 balls to see the team home by three wickets.

The drama started with three wickets in the penultimate over bowled by Jason Behrendorff. The pacer two wickets on the first two balls before a run out on the last ball while giving away just four runs in the over. Things got even more interested in the final over bowled by Scorchers skipper Aaron Hardie as he took a wicket off the first legal ball of his over.

Hardie gave three runs in the next two balls as the equation read nine required of three balls left. Henriques then smashed one out of the park before taking a double on the next ball to level the scores. The Sixers skipper, with team needing one to win off the last ball, hit a four to seal a tense win. Have a look at the last two overs below:

Earlier, Scorchers had won the toss and elected to bat first. Laurie Evans top scored for Perth with 34-ball 72 while Cooper Connolly

managed 18-ball 37 to provide late impetus to the innings which ended at 197/4. Chasing the target, Sixers were throughout in command before the late jitters but Hughes (unbeaten 74 off 43) and Henriques (47 not out off just 20 balls) sealed the win for Sydney.