Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan credits India skipper Rohit Sharma for his 'best performances' in ODIs

Veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has credited current skipper Rohit Sharma for his performances during his playing days for India. Dhawan has been sideline from the Indian set up for quite some time now but had a good run with Rohit at the top, adding 5,148 runs in 115 innings at an average of 45 from 2013-2022.

"My collaboration with Rohit & his support at the other end at the top of the order has been instrumental in providing strong starts to the team, setting the foundation for successful chases and big totals. I seriously give credit for a lot of my best performances to Rohit's support," Dhawan said as reported by the news outlet Times of India.

"Rohit on the other end gives that sense of comfort and assurance. I think our best innings was a 193-run opening stand against Australia in the fourth ODI at Mohali in 2019 & the second best will be against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai where we put together a 210-run stand for the first wicket," he further added.

Dhawan had last played an ODI for India in December 2022 against Bangladesh while his last T20I in the Indian jersey came in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

Once a force to reckon with at the top in the world cricket, at least in ODIs, the left-hand batter has 6,793 runs to his name in 167 matches. He scored these runs at an average of 44 along with 17 hundreds and 39 fifties. In T20Is, Dhawan has 1,759 runs in 68 games at a strike rate of 126.