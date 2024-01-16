How MS Dhoni's 'don't attack' advice changed Shivam Dube's game

Former India player Abhinav Mukund has revealed that an advice from Mahendra Singh Dhoni has improved Shivam Dube's batting skills. The comments come after Dube smashed consecutive fifties in the first two T20Is against Afghanistan in the ongoing series. The lanky all-rounder is currently at the top of the series' run charts after scoring 60 not out and 63 not out in the first and second match, respectively. The third and final game of the series will be played on January 17.

"A little birdie (source) told me that Dube had a chat with MS Dhoni and he told him - not rocket science - don't attack the short ball," Mukund told Jio Cinema after the second game in Indore on Sunday (Jan 14). Notably, Dube plays for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in India's domestic T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dube himself had credited Dhoni after his match-winning knock in the first game on January 11in Mohali.

"I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He is such a big legend. I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him. He has told me a couple of things about my game. He always rates me, saying I play well. If he rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well. Because of which, my confidence is very high," he had said on JioCinema.

The all-rounder has also taken two wickets in the series, further strengthening his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in June later this year. With premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya still injured and no timeframe available for his return yet, Dube's performances backed by a strong upcoming IPL 2024 season could seem in India's squad for the T20 WC.