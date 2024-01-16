Ind vs Afg: Jitesh Sharma's ticket for T20 World Cup has started getting printed, feels former Indian stumper

Former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel feels Jitesh Sharma's ticket for the 2024 T20 World Cup 'has started getting printed'. Ahead of the third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan, on Wednesday (Jan 17), Patel opined that Jitesh is someone who can be a destructive batter down the order and India might finalise him as their keeper-batter for the upcoming showpiece event, which will be held in West Indies and USA in June. Jitesh has featured in India's playing XI in the first two T20Is, getting the nod ahead of Sanju Samson.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Parthiv said, "India's option is probably to have a wicketkeeper who can bat down the order. If you have to bat down the order, you need a destructive batter. The way Jitesh Sharma is playing, he is a very good option and I feel his ticket to the World Cup has started getting printed slightly."

He further added, "The sample size is very small, but when he came to bat in the first T20I, he came before the 10th over. I feel he understood the situation very well and played according to that. He didn't have to bat the way he usually does. He had to settle a little, keep the strike rate slightly low, and then play his shots. It means he showed another dimension as well, that he can also build an innings."

In the opening two T20Is versus the Afghans, Jitesh has had scores of 31* (20) and 0. So far, he has 100 runs in seven T20Is at a strike rate of 147.05. He rose to fame during IPL 2023, where he represented the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS). In the last edition, he ended with 309 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 156.06. Even in the 2022 edition, he impressed with 234 runs in 12 matches, striking at 163.64. He has even been effective behind the stumps and has a good head on his shoulders.