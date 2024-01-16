Dube making sure he is part of India's 2024 T20 WC squad even if Hardik is fit, says Sunil Gavaskar

Shivam Dube has been in sublime form in India's ongoing three T20Is versus Afghanistan. In the first two games, he has had scores of 60* and 63* and was the Player-of-the-Match in the series opener. The left-hander is making a strong statement ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in West Indies and USA in June. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feels it won't be easy to overlook Dube irrespective of Hardik Pandya's fitness. Dube is being looked upon as Hardik's backup, given his injury issues, but Gavaskar feels the former might get selected even if Hardik is fit.

'What he is doing is making sure that even if Hardik is fit'

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Gavaskar said, "We have been talking about him as, ‘Oh, listen, what if Hardik is unfit?’, I think what he is doing is making sure that even if Hardik is fit, he is on that plane in that World Cup squad. If you put in performances like this, it is very hard for anyone to drop you. It is going to be a really tough decision for the selectors if they decide to drop him. He is doing all that he can, which is giving the selectors a headache."

The former Indian captain added, "After these two games, I think he now feels that he belongs at the international level. He has got the appreciation and respect of his teammates because he put in two absolutely wonderful performances. I think he is just a lot more comfortable about his own game. He knows his own game better. He is not trying to copy anyone now. He is saying, This is what I can do and what I bring to the table."

Dube, who has also accounted for a wicket in the Afghanistan T20Is, has credited his stint at the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in IPL 2023, for his recent success at the international level. His power-hitting and ability to judge the weak link in the opposition's bowling line-up has been praised by former cricketers during the Afghan series.