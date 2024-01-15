Ind vs Afg: Virat Kohli will be very important for India in T20 World Cup - Former all-rounder Suresh Raina

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina feels Virat Kohli will be 'very important' to India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. The mega event will take place in West Indies and USA with the one-time winners India starting their run on June 5, versus Ireland. India are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada.

Raina's comments came after India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the second and penultimate T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on Sunday (Jan 14). Kohli marked his T20I return, after 14 months, and played a vital role in the Men in Blue's successful 173-run chase, slamming an impressive 16-ball 29 (striking at 181.25).

Speaking on Sports18, Raina said, "He will be very important (to India's World Cup plans). The biggest question now will be whether Virat Kohli would be willing to play at No. 3? Rohit Sharma wants him to play No. 3 for India, will he follow the template (in the IPL?). He is trying to improve his strike rate. But I feel it’s the job of the players around him. If I am the captain, I’d tell him to do the anchor’s role because he is the kind of player who can hit boundaries and sixes any time he wants."

“I think in this World Cup, we need Virat Kohli to stay in the middle for long. That is more important than his strike rate. We all saw he scored 765 runs in the ODI World Cup. We need him for those pitches (in West Indies and USA). The pitches are not going to be easy, it would be a little tricky with mystery spinners. You might have to find ways to get twos and quick singles if you are not able to get boundaries. One of the top 3 needs to play through 20 overs,” Raina added.

Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 WC history -- with 1,141 runs at a strike rate of 131.30 including 15 fifties. He has been part of the T20 WC since the 2012 edition, where he was India's top run-getter. In the next two editions, he ended with the Player-of-the Tournament awards. In 2022, he once again ended as the highest run-getter (296 runs with four half-centuries).

While there have been some talks regarding Kohli's strike rate and the fact that he takes some time to get going, it looks highly likely that he will be part of India's T20 WC 2024 squad.