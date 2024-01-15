Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma registers joint second-most ducks in T20Is after flop show in Indore

India, on Sunday (Jan 14), locked horns with Afghanistan in the second and penultimate T20I and thrashed them by six wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. While India continue their merry run ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, captain Rohit fell for his second successive duck in the series. In the Indore T20I, Hitman -- playing his 150th game in the format -- fell for a golden duck. With this, he has now become the batter with joint second-most ducks in T20Is.

Rohit, who is regarded as a white-ball legend, now has joint second-most ducks in the shortest format. The list is led by Ireland opener Paul Stirling (13 ducks).

BATTERS WITH MOST DUCKS IN T20Is

Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 13

Kevin Irakoze (Rwanda) - 12

Kevin O'Brien (Ireland) - 12

Rohit Sharma (India) - 12

Daniel Anefie (Ghana) - 12

Rohit has had a forgettable return to India's T20I setup. He came back into the T20I side in the ongoing Afghanistan series after playing his last game during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals. In the two games versus the Afghans, he has returned with back-to-back ducks and will be hopeful of scoring big in the third and inconsequential T20I, to be held on Wednesday (Jan 17) in Bengaluru.

Despite his woeful run with the bat, captain Rohit will be pleased with how India performed as a unit versus Afghanistan. Talking about the Indore T20I, India opted to bowl first and rode on Axar Patel's 2 for 17, Ravi Bishnoi's 2 for 39 and Arshdeep Singh's 3 for 32 to dismiss the Afghans for 172 in 20 overs on a batting surface. In response, India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 32-ball 64 and Shivam Dube's 32-ball 63* to complete the run-chase in 15.3 overs with six wickets in hand.