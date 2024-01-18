Pakistan retaliates with multiple strikes in Iran a day after deadly Balochistan attack

A day after Iran launched airstrikes to target a jihadist group based in Pakistan, Islamabad has retaliated with strikes at multiple locations inside Iran, WION can confirm.

"Pakistan struck on Baloch terrorists in Iran through its airforce in the Saravan and Jalq areas deep inside Iran," a Pakistani military source claimed.

Several locations have been targeted by the Pakistani forces deep inside Iran, the source added.

So far, there is no official word from either Pakistan or Iran on the development.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's foreign ministry claimed that two children were killed and three others injured in an "illegal" airstrike by Iran. Pakistan subsequently responded by expelling the Iranian ambassador in Islamabad and recalled its envoy from Tehran.

Iranian state media said that Iran targeted two camps of the Jaish al-Adl terror group in Balochistan's Panjgur region. Tehran had previously linked the jihadist group with attacks on its security forces.

While the US condemned the Iranian strike in Pakistan, in addition to Tehran's missile attacks in Iran and Syria, China urged both Tehran and Islamabad to exercise restraint.

India said that it understands the "actions that countries take in their self-defence".