More than 60,000 deaths worldwide from coronavirus: Report

As coronavirus cases continue to spread rapidly around the world, more than 60,000 people lost their lives on Saturday, news agency AFP reported citing official figures. While over 1,122,320 declared cases have been registered in 190 countries and territories.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 14,681 fatalities, with 119,827 infections and 19,758 people recovered.

Spain has recorded 11,744 fatalities and 124,736 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,326 deaths and 81,639 cases, with 76,755 recoveries.

France has reported 6,507 deaths and 83,165 cases.

The United States has the highest official number of infected people with 278,458 diagnosed cases, 7,159 deaths and 9,772 recoveries.

Europe has listed 603,778 cases and 43,146 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 290,219 cases with 7,325 deaths, Asia 115,730 cases and 4,123 deaths, the Middle East 70,731 cases and 3,612 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 27,713 cases with 885 deaths, Africa 7,744 cases with 332 deaths and Oceania 6,407 cases with 33 deaths.

