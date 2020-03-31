As China attempts image-building, Italians demand payment of damages

More than 10,000 have died in Italy and the country needs urgent help. European Union also seems helpless since the continent is experiencing its worst crisis since the second world war. The crisis has reached a point where doctors have to take a call of admitting which patients and whom should they left to die. The medical equipment are being taken away from those that are unlikely to make it.

In such a scenario, China is leading the way to assist Italy in terms of providing medical gears. However, the quality of Chinese equipment is questionable. The "so-called" help by China is an attempt to build its image.

However, there is widespread anger in Italy against China as the people there want to hold the Chinese Communist Party responsible for the crisis.

Italian journalist Francesca Marino says China's negligence led to a global crisis. She is the one who wants China to pay for the damages. Italians demand war damages from China.

The anger is understandable, but the harsh reality is that the government of Italy cannot do much against China.

Beijing has substantial influence over Rome.

As per a report, some 2000 Italian businesses are now controlled by Chinese.

China's central bank holds stakes in many Italian blue-chip companies, which includes Fiat, Telecom Italia, Insurance company Generali, among others.

Italy also showed sympathy towards China when the outbreak was at its peak in China's Wuhan. A campaign was launched, which called for hugging a Chinese. Florance mayor supported this campaign.

Last year, Italy became the first developed country to join China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative.

After the situation turns back to normal in Italy, there are chances of Italy improving its intimacy towards China, giving them another hug.



