Can China be trusted in its attempts to become messiah for fighting coronavirus

China, after spreading the deadly virus to the world, is trying to don the saviour's hat. It is on an image-building mission. After crippling mankind with the coronavirus, China wants now to become a global donor.

It is sending emergency supplies and other assistance to the world. But, with the reputation China holds, it is difficult to take things on face value. Watch this video first and see it yourself why China can still not be trusted.

The above video clearly shows medical experts from China sharing their experiences in containing the novel coronavirus. However, these officials are Malaysian healthcare workers.

On March 25, a chartered plan arrived in Milan in Italy with health kits. The officials, who were seen in the previous compilation video, were holding Chinese flags, as the country tries to manage its PR.

China extended its generosity to 89 Countries, including Cambodia and France, apart from four international organisations.

However, interesting developments took place in the last 24 hours. Spain turned down 9,000 Chinese-manufactured test kits. The Spanish government said that the kits were faulty and 70 per cent of the times give wrong results.

In hindsight, China is even though pretending to help nations in order to improve its image, history and current examples tell us that the country can't be trusted.

And this means neither its claims nor its substandard products.



