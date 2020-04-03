Our lives have changed so much since the coronavirus outbreak. From the way we buy our food to how we pay for it. The coronavirus has ushered in a series of behaviour changes and most of them are likely to outlive the pandemic and it takes 21 days to build a habit.

Here’s what our urban life will look like after the coronavirus pandemic.

E-commerce: The pandemic is changing people's purchasing behaviour more consumers are relying on e-commerce platforms. Be it milk, bread or flowers — the orders are all being placed online.





There is a rise in traffic, despite shipment delays e-commerce platforms may be struggling to meet the demand, but in the long term, they stand to gain.

Drone delivery: In the absence of delivery agents, packages are being flown to customers. Drone deliveries are soaring to new heights. Strict aviation norms had clipped the wings of this sector. Despite a 300 million dollar-investment, drone deliveries had not taken off.





The coronavirus has finally unleashed its potential. From Rwanda to China drones are helping millions survive the lockdown.

Digital payments: What government diktats couldn't achieve, the pandemic has made possible. The coronavirus has ushered in a rise in digital payments.



People are wary of touching and exchanging currency so they are resorting to online payments.

Online conferencing: What people are also doing online is meeting and catching up with friends. Online conferences have become a lockdown hit. From governments to private companies to NGOs.



Once people realise that work can be done just as well by meeting online, it's unlikely that they would like to drive down to meeting rooms.

E-learning: Online learning has gone viral. Classrooms have moved to the world wide web and it comes with its own set of perks. Self-discipline, schedule flexibility and personalisation — to name a few. As many countries step into a new academic year, schools may want to shift more of their curriculum online.

Wearable health monitors: There has been a rise in wearable health monitors. Sure, they have been around for a long time. But now, more people are feeling the need to monitor every potential physiological change.



It comes with two benefits.first, the assurance that your body is alright and second, if something is amiss— you can be alerted at the earliest possible.

3D manufacturing: Another sector that has been of great help in this pandemic. is 3D manufacturing.From masks to ventilator parts. They are all being made through 3D printers.

There are travel restrictions. People are working from home and there's a shortage of raw material. In times like these, the 3D manufacturing community has become a saviour in disguise.