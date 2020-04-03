Coronavirus can lead to brain impairment, say neurologists

Neurologists around the world have confirmed that COVID-19 patients are developing serious impairments of the brain.

Researchers in United States this week had documented the first case of a coronavirus patient developing a rare form the brain disease, encephalitis.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: 'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

The 74-year-old patient from Florida had exhibited the symptoms of the virus, but his X-ray test results ruled out pneumonia and he was sent home.

However, when his fever spiked, his family members took him back to the hospital.

Also read: 53,000 dead, over 1 million infected with deadly coronavirus globally

The patient who also had a chronic lung disease and Parkinson’s, had a seizure and lost the ability to speak, after which he was tested positive.

Similar symptoms were exhibited by a female airline worker in Detroit who was in her late 50s.

Brain scans showed abnormal swelling and inflammation in several regions, with smaller areas where some cells had died.

Earlier, a study out had found that almost half of patients with severe respiratory symptoms from the novel virus also had neurological symptoms, including stroke, brain hemorrhage, and impaired consciousness.

Among other serious unusual symptoms were diminished sense of smell and taste as well as heart ailments.