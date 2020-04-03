Coronavirus pandemic: 'Worst yet to come' for countries in conflict, says UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The worst is yet to come," Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen.

"The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict."

According to the latest figures, the number of global coronavirus infections crossed one million mark as the cases spikes to 1,018,948. While over 53,600 people have succumbed to the deadly virus which first originated in China city Wuhan.

The virus has not spread to over 180 countries and territories across the world.

Italy has the highest official death toll with 13,915 fatalities. Spain follows with 10,935, the US with 6,058 and France 5,387.

Half of the confirmed infections are in Europe, a quarter in the United States and the remaining quarter in the rest of the world.

Global economies are also sinking due to the halt in business activities under the coronavirus preventive measures imposed countries.

Asian Development Bank recently warned that the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies, the Asian Development Bank warns.

The estimated impact is equivalent to 4.8 percent of worldwide output based on a range of scenarios, but the lender says losses from "the worst pandemic in a century" could be higher.

