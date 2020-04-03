53,000 dead, over 1 million infected with deadly coronavirus globally

The number of COVID-19 infection cases worldwide has crossed 1 million mark around the world on Thursday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia.



According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 1,018,948 people worldwide and 53,211 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 217,433 people of that tally have recovered.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections. A total of 245,573 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US.



The total death count due to the virus now stands at 6,058 with 30,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.



New York has been hit the hardest in the United States with more than 1,500 deaths and nearing 50,000 positive cases.



As the death toll mounted in the United States, President Trump said health authorities were conducting "100,000 coronavirus tests per day", while adding that it was "more than any other country in the world, both in terms of the raw number and on a per capita basis."

