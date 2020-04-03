Confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 2,069, death toll at 53

India reported a increase of over 200 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number to 2,069 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll is now 53.

Out of these, 1,860 are active cases, while 155 people have recovered or have been discharged from the hospital, while one person migrated from the country. Sixty-seven fresh cases emerged in the national capital. The number of cases in Delhi has risen up to 219 and two have died.

Maharashtra is the most-affected state with 335 cases and 13 deaths. Kerala is the second most affected with 265 cases and two deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 234 cases and one death.

To combat the spread, the government has identified a few hotspots across the country. These are -- Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra; Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi; Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Bhilwara in Rajasthan; and Ahmedabad, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala.