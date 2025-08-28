/Minneapolis shooting kills 2, injures 17: Shooter 'took his own life' — Here's what we know so far

A horrific shooting occurred at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which also operates a grammar school, leaving two children dead and 17 others injured. The gunman, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, ultimately died by suicide after the attack. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara shared these details during a press briefing on Wednesday (Aug 27), providing updates on the victims, the suspect, and the ongoing investigation. O’Hara confirmed that in total, 19 people were affected — including 14 children aged between 6 and 15 who sustained injuries, along with three elderly churchgoers in their 80s. The gunman, Robin Westman, did not have any notable criminal record and had legally obtained the three firearms used in the assault — a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle. According to Chief O’Hara, the attacker acted alone and ended his life in the rear area of the church after opening fire on the congregation.

The shooter, Robin Westman, was found deceased in the rear section of the church. Authorities confirmed that he died by suicide shortly after opening fire on the congregation. Chief O’Hara described him as a "coward" for targeting young children. Westman is believed to have acted alone, and there is currently no evidence pointing to the involvement of other individuals in planning or executing the attack. All three firearms used during the incident — a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle — were legally purchased by the suspect, officials confirmed. Despite the brutal nature of the attack, the shooter had no notable criminal history, which likely enabled him to lawfully buy the weapons used in the massacre. The reason behind the deadly assault is still unknown. Authorities are carefully analysing the shooter’s manifesto and any material found during the search warrants. As of now, no clear motive has been established, but investigators are hoping more clues will emerge in the coming days.

Police Execute Search Warrants at Multiple Locations

In collaboration with federal and local agencies, Minneapolis police are carrying out four search warrants — one at the church and three at residences tied to the shooter. Chief O’Hara stated that additional firearms have been found at these locations. Investigators hope these searches will uncover more details about the planning behind the attack. Authorities also disclosed that the shooter had pre-scheduled a video manifesto to be published on YouTube. The video, which featured disturbing material and images of the church, was swiftly removed with help from the FBI. Investigators are currently reviewing the contents to better understand Westman’s state of mind and possible intentions. Meanwhile, all injured victims are now receiving medical attention, and officials report that most are expected to survive. While the nature of their injuries varies, no additional fatalities are anticipated. The families of all affected children have been contacted and are by their sides at local hospitals.