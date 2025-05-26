At least 11 injured in a mass shooting in the South Carolina beach town of Little River, authorities reported.



In other news, US President Donald Trump hailed "real progress" in the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus described the country's situation as a ‘war-like situation’ following the ban on the Awami League's activities on May 12, 2025.

At least 11 injured in South Carolina beach town mass shooting



At least 11 people were taken to hospitals following a shooting on Sunday night (May 25) in the South Carolina beach town of Little River, authorities reported.



Horry County Police did not provide details on the conditions of those injured but said that the incident occurred around 9:30 pm. They also said of getting reports of additional victims arriving at hospitals in private vehicles.



Trump calls Iran-US nuclear talks 'very, very good,' says 'good news' soon



US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 25) hailed "real progress" in the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.



Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One, Trump also described the fifth round of negotiations as "very, very good".



We’re in war-like situation: Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus



Bangladesh chief adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus has described Bangladesh as being in a ‘war-like situation’ following the ban on the Awami League's activities on May 12, 2025.



In meetings with leaders from 20 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna, Yunus highlighted both internal and external efforts aimed at destabilising the nation, stressing the need for unity and vigilance to safeguard the country's progress.



Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks 'brother' and Turkish President Erdogan for resolute support against India





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (May 25). Both leaders reiterated their goal to strengthen ties between the two nations.

This meeting comes a fortnight after India and Pakistan were embroiled in cross-border firing, which later led to a ceasefire. But Pakistan called it their victory, and the leaders and military have celebrated ever since.



India likely to expand S-400 system acquisitions from Russia