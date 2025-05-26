At least 11 injured in South Carolina beach town mass shooting

At least 11 people were taken to hospitals following a shooting on Sunday night (May 25) in the South Carolina beach town of Little River, authorities reported.

Horry County Police did not provide details on the conditions of those injured but said that the incident occurred around 9:30 pm. They also said of getting reports of additional victims arriving at hospitals in private vehicles.

As of now, no information has been released regarding potential suspects or what may have led to the shooting. Little River is located approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach.

This story is developing.