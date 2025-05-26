Bangladesh chief adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus has described Bangladesh as being in a ‘war-like situation’ following the ban on the Awami League's activities on May 12, 2025.

In meetings with leaders from 20 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna, Yunus highlighted both internal and external efforts aimed at destabilising the nation, stressing the need for unity and vigilance to safeguard the country's progress.

"A war-like situation emerged both inside and outside the country, preventing us from moving forward,

causing everything to collapse, and pushing us back into subservience," chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying on Sunday night (May 25).

"Since the Awami League's activities were banned on May 12, there have been relentless efforts to destabilise the situation. We must protect ourselves from this," Yunus said.

Yunus asked everyone to be confident that he would not do anything that will put the country in danger. “I felt confident as we all sat together. If I fail to hold a fair election, I will feel guilty,” he added.

Yunus reaffirmed his commitment to holding the election between December 2025 and June 2026. The polls will be held before June 30, and, as per Shafiqul Alam, "everyone expressed their satisfaction" with this decision.

During a meeting with the chief advisor, political parties emphasised the need for a clear roadmap outlining the reforms, the election process, and accountability for the July atrocities.

They also demanded that the interim government initiate trials of Awami League leaders implicated in the mass killings during the July uprising.

Mujahidul Islam Selim, former president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, stressed that the reform process should involve the public. He cautioned that the interim government may not have sufficient time to implement all reform proposals.

“The election can take place after making the necessary reforms and the interim government can leave fundamental issues to the people. Unnecessary delays can further worsen the already unstable situation.”

