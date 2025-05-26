Trump calls Iran-US nuclear talks 'very, very good,' says 'good news' soon

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 25) hailed "real progress" in the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One, Trump also described the fifth round of negotiations as "very, very good".

Good news soon?

The US President claimed that the continuing discussions had been "very, very good" and said there might be "good news" soon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," said the US President. Revealing an expected timeline for the announcement, he said it could come "over the next two days."

However, Trump's claims of progress have not received support from Iran or the mediating nation of Oman. After the latest round of negotiations, Iran's lead negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, stressed that the negotiations were "too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings."

Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on X said that the latest (fifth) round ended with "some but not conclusive progress". He also said that he hoped all "the remaining issues" would be clarified in the coming days.

Vital US-Iran talks

The Oman-mediated talks are the highest-level contact between the two nations since the US, during Trump's first term as POTUS, quit the landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

Since his return to the office as the POTUS for the second time, Trump has revived the "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran and warned Tehran of military action if diplomacy fails.

These talks come ahead of the looming expiry of the 2015 nuclear accord in October of this year. The 2015 accord aimed to allay US and European Union suspicions that Tehran was seeking nuclear weapon capability. While Iran denies this ambition, as per reports, it is now enriching uranium to 60 per cent - below the 90 per cent level needed for a nuclear warhead but far above the 3.67 per cent cap.

