LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Michelle O'Neill hails 'new dawn' for N Ireland after appointed first minister

WION Web Team
Belfast, United KingdomUpdated: Feb 03, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
main img
Vice President of Sinn Fein Michelle O'Neill arrives to vote at a polling station during local elections in Coalisland, Northern Ireland Photograph:(Reuters)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill on Saturday hailed her "historic" appointment as Northern Ireland's new first minister, the first time a pro-Irish unity nationalist has led the UK territory's devolved government.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill on Saturday hailed her "historic" appointment as Northern Ireland's new first minister, the first time a pro-Irish unity nationalist has led the UK territory's devolved government.

"This is an historic day and it does represent a new dawn," she told fellow Northern Irish lawmakers, shortly after they selected her to lead a newly restarted power-sharing government after a two-year hiatus.