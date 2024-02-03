Michelle O'Neill hails 'new dawn' for N Ireland after appointed first minister
Vice President of Sinn Fein Michelle O'Neill arrives to vote at a polling station during local elections in Coalisland, Northern Ireland Photograph:(Reuters)
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill on Saturday hailed her "historic" appointment as Northern Ireland's new first minister, the first time a pro-Irish unity nationalist has led the UK territory's devolved government.
"This is an historic day and it does represent a new dawn," she told fellow Northern Irish lawmakers, shortly after they selected her to lead a newly restarted power-sharing government after a two-year hiatus.