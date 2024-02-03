Three injured in knife attack at major railway station in Paris, suspect arrested

Three people were injured in a knife attack at a major railway station in Paris on Saturday (Feb 3). According to a report by the news agency AFP, the attack took place at the Gare de Lyon railway station. The attack occurred at 8 am local time leaving one person with serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded.

The police said that the suspected attacker was arrested, and the motives behind the crime were unclear.

"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack. He presented the police with an Italian driving licence," a police source told AFP. The man's nationality was not immediately known.

Further details are awaited.

The Gare de Lyon railway station serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy. In a post on X, rail operator SNCF said that the area between halls one and three at the station was temporarily inaccessible.