/Melania Trump furious at MAGA-pastor for revealing late night calls of Barron Trump

Pastor and therapist Stuart Knechtle has revealed information about a phone call between him and Barron Trump, which has reportedly made the First Lady, Melania Trump, furious. Melania Trump believed that the call between Knechtle and Barron Trump was supposed to be private. Knechtle revealed that Barron was "very close to putting his faith in Christ."

According to reports by a Hollywood Insider writer, Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal." Melania is said to be hurt by the leak and is considering severe consequences.

Donald Trump, 79, was born in a Scottish Presbyterian Christian family, but declared himself to be a non-denominational Christian. Melania Trump was born in a Catholic family in the Yugoslav Republic of Slovenia.

Who is Stuart Knechtle, and what did Barron Trump reveal to him?

Stuart Knechtle was a TikTok Pastor with approximately 2.4 million followers. His political inclination is towards the MAGA support base. He opened up about his experience with Barron Trump in the faith-based podcast The George Janko Show. He said that he shared “all the evidence for God and Christianity” with Trump Jr. and that he was about to make a breakthrough. “And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations,” said Knechtle.

Knechtle noted that in the 12:30 AM phone call with Barron, only one thing stuck with him: dreams and revelations. “I said, ‘Hey, look, Barron, I usually don’t go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?’” Barron found that information interesting. Barron has been baptised in the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal church in Florida. Episocial is a Protestant Denomination.

The majority of the Trump administration has publicly taken Christianity, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Pete Hegseth, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.