Melania Trump’s 10,000 Christmas butterflies go viral viewers call them ‘ugly insects’

First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled warm and symbolic holiday-themed Christmas decor titled, ‘Home is where the heart is’. While many praised the decor, a portion of the social media criticised the usage of more than 10,000 butterflies decorating various rooms, notably the ‘be best’ room, to celebrate the youth who represent the bright future of the United States.

Critics call the décor a “butterfly invasion” while supporters praise its symbolism of hope

Many joked that the design felt like a butterfly invasion in many rooms, especially the Red and Green Room, where the insect motifs were most concentrated. Some felt that the design was overwhelming but lacked the traditional Christmas themes compared to other years. Supporters, however, defended her artistic choice, emphasising that the butterfly symbolises rebirth, hope and transformation.

Another striking personal touch is a LEGO portrait of Trump near a similar construction of the portrait of the former US President George Washington. Both of them together contain 6000 LEGO pieces. Other elements include 75 wreaths and 51 Christmas trees with more than 700 feet of garland, more than 2000 strands of light, over 28,000 feet of ribbon and over 2,800 gold stars, which are scattered across the White House. Across the hall, there is a 120-pound gingerbread White House in the state dining room showcasing the mansion's South Politico and a glimpse at the private Yellow Oval Room. The design is courtesy of the French designer Hervé Pierre.