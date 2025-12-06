US President Donald Trump revealed his key complaints against the bold Christmas decor of First Lady Melania Trump. He said that he wanted to get rid of the Christmas trees to fit more Republicans at the event, but Melania "shut that down", Trump was addressing the crowd in a holiday-themed speech at the White House, ahead of a concert by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.

Trump joked to the crowd, that he asked for Melania's permission if he could take out some of the trees. “I said, 'Honey, we need more room. Is there a possibility we could take the trees out?' And she was not happy about that,” said Donald Trump "So, we left the trees. We left the trees. But we could have had a few more seats, but that's OK." He then congratulated Melania Trump for the decoration and the ornaments and all the compliments she has received, in front of a Republican audience.