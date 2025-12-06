US President Donald Trump revealed his key complaints against the bold Christmas decor of First Lady Melania Trump. He said that he wanted to get rid of the Christmas trees to fit more Republicans at the event, but Melania "shut that down", Trump was addressing the crowd in a holiday-themed speech at the White House, ahead of a concert by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli.
Trump joked to the crowd, that he asked for Melania's permission if he could take out some of the trees. “I said, 'Honey, we need more room. Is there a possibility we could take the trees out?' And she was not happy about that,” said Donald Trump "So, we left the trees. We left the trees. But we could have had a few more seats, but that's OK." He then congratulated Melania Trump for the decoration and the ornaments and all the compliments she has received, in front of a Republican audience.
Melania Trump's Christmas decor
Melania Trump's White House Decor, courtesy of the French designer, Hervé Pierre, have attracted mixed reviews from the audience in general. Some called it bold and expressive, while others called it a “butterfly invasion”. The symbolic holiday-themed Christmas decor titled, ‘Home is where the heart is’ features 10,000 butterflies, LEGO portraits of Donald Trump and George Washington with 6000 LEGO pieces, 51 trees, 700 feet of garland, 2000 strands of light, 28,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, and a 120-pound gingerbread display.