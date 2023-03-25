Man who supplied guns for Haitian president Moise's assassination pleads guilty

A dual Haitian-Chilean citizen has pleaded guilty to being part of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who gunned down in his home in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar, one of 11 defendants in the case, has pleaded guilty to three charges. As per a plea statement signed by him on Friday, Jaar supplied arms and provided personnel to kidnap the slain president Moise. However, the initial plan turned into a murder plot. The statement revealed that a portion of the money provided by Jaar was spent on bribing some members of the president's security team and to purchase arms.

It further reveals that the night before the assassination, Jaar met with the other conspirators, and at that meeting, Haitian-American James Solages revealed the plan was to kill Moise.

As per a Reuters report citing the court document he also met other defendants, including former Haitian Senator Joseph Joel John, Haitian-American Joseph Vincent, Colombian ex-military officer German Rivera and Antonio Intriago, the Venezuelan owner of a Miami-based private security firm.

Jaar, who was arrested in Dominican Republic in early 2022, as per the US Department of Justice, is also accused of helping some Colombians implicated in the case hide from Haitian authorities. He faces up to life in prison, his sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

In the Caribbean nation, Moise's assassination created a huge political vacuum and gave powerful gangs a boost. These gangs now control sizable portions of the nation.

